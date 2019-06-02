[Photos]: Images from the crash site Jose Antonio Reyes died surfaces online

News surfaced yesterday that former Arsenal and Real Madrid star, Jose Antonio Reyes, died in a car crash.

A New report has confirmed that the 35-year-old football star was killed alongside his 23-year-old cousin and another man after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned and burst into flames in Utrera, Seville.

Spanish media reports that the Reyes was on his way home to his wife and three children after training. He was with his cousin whose name was given as Jonathan Reyes, 23, and a third man called Juan Manuel Calderon.

Calderon reportedly managed to get out of the vehicle but suffered first degree burns to 60 per cent of his body which eventually claimed his life.

Spanish police are of the belief that Reyes was overspeeding on the A-376 motorway near Alcala de Guadaira, outside Seville.

In a statement. the town hall said: ‘This morning Utrera-born Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident on the A-376.

‘Another relative of Jose Antonio’s has also died.

‘Jose Antonio has been a much-loved person in our town since the start of his footballing career with Seville Football Club, always carrying the flag for Utrera.’

See photos below;