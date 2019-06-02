What Omawunmi Told A Fan Who Said She’s One of the Music legends in Nigeria

Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress Omawumi Megbele better known by her stage name Omawumi have come out to tell a fan who says she is legendary that she would rather love to be addressed as a ”talented singer.”

According to the ”Adebisi Konga” crooner who replied the fan via her official Twitter handle, she said she would prefer talented because she still wants to ”blow.”

What the fan said:

“Omawumi is one of the legends on music in Nigeria” True or Not?

Omawunmi’s response:

I’ll settle for talented o! Legend all yonder … I still wan blow abeg

