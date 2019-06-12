Emmanuel Emenike, Wife, Iheoma Nnadi Follow Each Other On Instagram

by Olayemi Oladotun

Footballer Emmanuel Emenike and his former beauty queen wife Iheoma Nnadi are now following each other on Instagram and have resumed liking each other’s post weeks after they un-followed each other and went private.

The couple was rumored to have broken up a few days to their marriage anniversary after they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, the two reacted to the rumors by celebrating their anniversary with loved up photos of each other.

Also Read: Ifu Enada Reject Marriage, Questioned Why “husband House” Is A Priority To Women

Now Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi have followed each other again on Instagram.

Emmanuel Emenike

 
Tags from the story
Emmanuel Emenike, Iheoma Nnadi

You may also like

Throwback: Don Jazzy Reveals How D’banj’s Parents Financed Defunct Mo’Hits

Music groups that have broken up

29-year-old Blac Chyna cuddles with her 18-year-old boyfriend

Nigerians blast Ben Bruce for saying he was awarded ‘the Senator of the Year award’

Acting no longer pays my bills – Uti Nwachukwu

Radio presenter sacked for calling Jacob Zuma a Zombie

Career Insights Begins Empowering Nigerians With Digital Skills to Compete in today’s Digital Economy

MMM

Kogi Poly Students Celebrate Return Of MMM

Falz Announces His Album Drops Next Month

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *