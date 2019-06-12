Tonto Dikeh Savages Fan Who Is Dying

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has given a savage reply to a fan who asked for help on Instagram.

The Nollywood star was earlier reported to have mocked a die-hard hater for calling her “my mummy” because of giveaway, calling money a bastard.

This time around the actress responded in a more calm and subtle way to the fan who asked for help.

The fan identified as gifty wrote:

Ma’am help a dying soul

Tonto Dikeh replied:

We are all dying, na who let em own show. We know