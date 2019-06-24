Falz Reacts To Kano State Government Jailing Of Musician

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular musician Falz has taken to instagram to condemn Kano State Government for sending musician, Mohameed Yusuf to jail for criticising the government.

The rapper took to his Insatgarm page to react to the news of musician Mohameed Yusuf been sentenced to two years in jail for defaming the character of Kano State Governor , Umar Ganduje.

Falz called the act of jailing a citizen by government as an attempt to hinder freedom of expression.

Wrote on his page:

HATE to see stuff like this! This is 2019. Any individual who feels defamed by any statement made by another person can sue for libel or slander under the law of defamation. It is shameful to see public officers using the machinery of the state to harass citizens and attempting to hinder our inalienable freedom of expression.
Anyone who knows the musician Mohammed Yusuf personally should please get in touch with me. We NEED to contend this unjust sentence. #JusticeForMohammed

Falz
