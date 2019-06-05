Fani Kayode: Every Southwest leader who aligned with the Fulani regretted it, including my father

by Verity

In a tweet on Wednesday after, a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode said that every notable leader from Southwest Nigeria, that aligned with the Fulani, ended up in regret.

The former minister named a few leaders from the region who formed an alliance with the Fulani, who also regretted they did, according to him.

He named his father Remi Fani-Kayode, to Obafemi Awolowo (during the civil war), M.K.O Abiola, Bola Ige and former president Olusegun Obasanjo as Southwest leaders whose alliance with the Fulani didn’t go well.

He tweeted: Every single notable leader from the SW that formed an alliance with the Fulani ended up regretting it and paying a price.

From Afonja, to Akintola, to Fani-Kayode, to Awolowo (during the civil war) to Abiola, to Bola Ige and to Obasanjo.

Can’t Tinubu learn from history?
