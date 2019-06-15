Former PDP’s Deputy Chairman, Senator Babayo Has Passed Away

Former Deputy National Chairman of the people democratic party (PDP), Senator Babayo Gamawa has passed away

His spokesperson, Isa Gadau said Gamawa died on Friday night in Bauchi State after a brief illness.

“He complained of slight stomach ache and was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, where he was admitted and later passed away” Gadau said.“

The former Deputy Chairman who defected to the ruling party APC in 2019 left behind four wives, 16 children, and an aged mother.

He served as the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly and later Deputy Governor following the impeachment of the then Deputy Governor, late Alhaji Mohammed Gadi.