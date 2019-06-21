''How I killed, buried housewife four months after we met on Facebook'' - Pastor Confesses

The Kwara state police command has paraded a man named, Dotun Okunlade, who claimed to be a pastor for allegedly strangling a 25-year -old married woman Igbo-ora, in Ibarapa local government area of Kwara State

According to the suspect, he said he met the said lady of Facebook in January this year and invited her over.

See his confessional statement below:

“I and the woman had been chatting on Facebook since January this year. I later invited her to Igbo-ora.

“Meanwhile, Mutiu, a friend had already told me about his challenges in life. He told me he was ready for money rituals. So, I decided to use the woman for money for him.

“When the woman later arrived from Ilorin, I went to pick her to Igbo-Ora from Iseyin. On her arrival at my house, on the 31st of May, this year, I gave her sleeping drugs after she complained about pains in her body.

“She slept off and I cut off her head and arms. Her head was later burnt to ashes for money rituals.”