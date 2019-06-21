[Video]: Watch Regina Daniels and her husband Ned Nwoko all loved up

A Video has surfaced of Ned Nwoko and his woman actress Regina Daniels looking every inch in love.

The video shows the 20-year-old actress being pulled close by her man 59-year-old billionaire Ned Nowko as he gently hugs her before they seem to get into a discussion.

The couple has been a hot topic for months now after news surfaced that they had gotten hitched.

People took to all social media platform to drag Ned due to the age difference between them but the couple could be unbothered about the hate been spewed their way.

Watch the lovely video below;