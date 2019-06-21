[Photos]: Tonto Dikeh shares photos from her 34th birthday party

by Temitope Alabi

She needs little or no introduction in the entertainment world.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently turned 34 and had a party thrown to celebrate her new year.

The mom of one has now taken to social media to share beautiful photos from the event which saw the likes of Bobrisky, Anita Joseph, Wale Jana amongst many others in attendance.

She captioned the stunning images;

34 NEVER LOOKED SEXIER!!

For her party, Tonto wowed in a cleavage-baring Little Black Dress which hugged her enhanced curves and flaunted her boobs.

She had her hair pulled back and held in a bun finishing off with nude makeup and hoop earrings.

See more photos below;

