‘I Like The Way Buhari Fights Corruption’ – Reno Omokri Admits

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has hailed in a sarcastic manner, the way President Muhammdu Buhari is fighting corruption.

His reaction is coming as a result of the decision of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop the case against Senator Danjuma Goje on Friday.

The former Governor of Gombe state dropped his aspiration to become the senate president and declared support for APC’s anointed candidate, Ahmad Lawan.

Also Read: Laura Ikeji reacts after US Visa denial

Reno Omokri wrote:

Danjuma Goje withdraws from the Senate President’s race in favour of Buhari ‘s anointed candidate, Farouk Lawan, and the next day the EFCC withdraws from his corruption case. I like the way Buhari fights corruption!’.