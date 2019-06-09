‘I Like The Way Buhari Fights Corruption’ – Reno Omokri Admits

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has hailed in a sarcastic manner, the way President Muhammdu Buhari is fighting corruption.

His reaction is coming as a result of the decision of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop the case against Senator Danjuma Goje on Friday.

The former Governor of Gombe state dropped his aspiration to become the senate president and declared support for APC’s anointed candidate, Ahmad Lawan.

Also Read: Laura Ikeji reacts after US Visa denial

Reno Omokri wrote:

Danjuma Goje withdraws from the Senate President’s race in favour of Buhari ‘s anointed candidate, Farouk Lawan, and the next day the EFCC  withdraws from his corruption case. I like the way Buhari fights corruption!’.

Reno Omokri
Tags from the story
Ahmed Lawan, buhari, Danjuma Goje, Reno Omokri

You may also like

Supreme Court Verdict: We’ll Provide Virile Opposition To Wike – Peterside

4 Harmless Nigerian Names With Derogatory Undertone

Turkish citizen disowned for publicly supporting Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB

Amaechi Calls For Probe Of Army, Police Over Rivers Election

Fayemi Cautions PDP Against Spreading Lies About His Govt

APC Lambasts ‘PDP Media Watchdog’ For Asking Buhari To Resign Over Age Comment

DJ Cuppy To Start Her Own Vlog, Tags It “Cuppy And Her Yellow Teeth”

Bukola Saraki CCT trial

Saraki Makes Fresh Move Against CCB Trial

Woman arrested in Nasarawa for Child trafficking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *