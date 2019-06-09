‘My boyfriend must take permission from me before we can have sex’ – Vandora

2018 BBNaija housemate Vandora has opened up about her sexual life.

In an interview with Punch, Vandora revealed that her boyfriend must always ask her permission before they can actually have sex.

This is coming after she revealed during the Big Brother show that her ex-boyfriend raped her for a long time while they dated without her knowing.

According to Pandora, her ex would rape her in her sleep, a thing she says is rape as he never got her consent before having sex with her.

Just days before, Vandora’s new man had taken to social media to gush about her saying;

Love aside, this woman by my side has been my best best-friend. I remember when we got talking, we went from talking for 1 minute to 1 hour and we could do 24 hours if given the chance. You’re one of the smartest persons I know (for some reason, you don’t show it off enough 😒😒😒). Back to the love part, you have a heart of gold. I thought I knew what love was before I met you but you helped redefine and upgrade it. I’ve never felt this much love and it still seems unreal. We’ve had our ups and downs which is normal but we find a way back. I strive to be the best man I can be to you because you deserve nothing less. @vandora_vandora With love from cruz