‘I wanted to abort my 4th Child because of lack of funds” – Kunle Afod’s Wife Reveals

Nigerian actor and director, Kunle Afod’s wife, Desola has disclosed that she almost tried to terminate her fourth pregnancy as a result of lack of funds.

The mother of four shared this news on her Instagram page as she celebrates the second birthday of her last child, Yiyenitemi. She revealed that she gave birth to her first three sons via C-section and wanted to abort the last one. She, however, did not go through with it and she is grateful for that. She also urged people to desist from abortion.

She wrote;

“It was my 4th cs🙈

Wanted to abort his pregnancy cos no money(been the 4th cs,its expensive)

Your thoughtfulness knock me off my feet❣😍💋

God bless and keep everyone cos u all have been a great impact in my life and YIYENITEMI. .

Wanted to abort cos no money🙈😃we thank God for having him 🙏 Abeg, till now too, no money🙈 and we are alive and grateful🙏😃

2yrs loading

Thank you lord .

#notoabortion #positivevibes “

