Iheoma Nnadi And Emmanuel Emenike All Loved-Up Amidst Split Rumors

Ex-beauty queen, Iheoma Nnadi and Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Emenike have shut down split rumors in new photos.

The two who share a daughter together were out on a romantic date on Friday night, June 7, 2019 and Emenike decided to post a new photo of them on his Instagram page. He wrote;

“Friday night live❤”

Recall, there were split rumors after the couple reportedly deleted photos of themselves from each other’s page and unfollowed one another.

Well, it seems all is well in paradise as the couple looked all loved up in new photo. Now, you can be rest assured that they are still together.

See his post below: