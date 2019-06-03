‘I’m about to sue somebody’s ass’ – Davido’s girlfriend Chioma reveals

Days after news surfaced that Chioma Avril the girlfriend of singer Davido is pregnant with his child, Chioma has taken to social media to reveal that she is set to sue someone soon.

Taking to her Instastories, she simply wrote;

I’m about to sue somebody’s ass,’ and finished the line with a money bag emoji.

Recall Chioma and Davido have been in the news for a while now thanks to controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo who took time out to drag the couple even mentioning at one point that they were no longer an item.

We wonder who Chef Chi wants to sue?