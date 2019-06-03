‘I’m about to sue somebody’s ass’ – Davido’s girlfriend Chioma reveals

by Temitope Alabi

Days after news surfaced that Chioma Avril the girlfriend of singer Davido is pregnant with his child, Chioma has taken to social media to reveal that she is set to sue someone soon.

Taking to her Instastories, she simply wrote;

I’m about to sue somebody’s ass,’ and finished the line with a money bag emoji.

Recall Chioma and Davido have been in the news for a while now thanks to controversial media personality Kemi Olunloyo who took time out to drag the couple even mentioning at one point that they were no longer an item.

We wonder who Chef Chi wants to sue?
Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido

You may also like

86 people killed and 50 houses burnt in fresh Fulani herdsmen attack in Plateau

MUST READ: SEE Beverly Osu’s Open Letter To Her Haters & Lovers

“We Are Too Loaded To Be Empty” E-money Brags (photos)

Jude Okoye Defends Davido; Says Is It Now A Crime To Instruct That A Grown Intoxicated Man Get Medical Help

#BBNaija: “I judged you before, I won’t anymore” – Evicted housemate, Khloe writes Cee-C; roots for her to win

UNICAF University becomes member of Sarua

Photo: Actress Juliet Ibrahiam Proves Her Backside Is Not Enlarged, Allows Blogger Grab It

I Brought New Vibe To Nigerian Music Industry — Mr Eazi

Psquare In Another Massive Building Project In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *