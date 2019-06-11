June 12: Why Buhari Must Not And Can Not Declare Abiola President

Bode George, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore calls on his to declare M.K.O Abiola the winner of the controversial June 12 presidential election.

Bode George who made his view known while fielding questions from journalists at the Abuja secretariat of the PDP argued that the declaration can generate a constitutional crisis in the country.

He further explained that Buhari is not saddled with the power to declare him winner without the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

His words:

“Why are people talking like this? Is President Buhari the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)? So, President Buhari will now declare Abiola as a former President of Nigeria because he is President? We are throwing so many things into this issue.

“There are many bigger problems in this country. We are going to use that as a red-letter day. Have we learned any lessons from the fall-out of June 12? Those are things we should celebrate. What has happened has happened, can we reverse anything by saying they should declare Abiola as a former president?