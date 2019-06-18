Lesbian mum tears off her son’s penis and beheads him because he reminds her of his father

The Brazilian police force has arrested a mother who killed her own son.

According to reports, the mother, a lesbian, tore off her nine-year-old son’s penis before beheading him with the help of her lesbian partner because “he reminded her of her dad”

The women Rosana Cândido, 27, who is the mom and Kacyla Pessoa, 28, her partner, reportedly stabbed 9-year-old Rhuan over a dozen times.

Not stopping there, they went on to remove all the skin from his face and then used a knife to try to gouge out his eyeballs to prevent possible recognition before proceeding to butcher his body.

The women then attempted to burn some of the boy’s body part on a barbeque but instead stuffed his remains in a suitcase and dumped it in a sewer.

The corpse was however later found in the suitcase, police said while some other body parts were found in two backpacks at their home in Brazil.

The women reportedly chopped off the boy’s penis a year ago during a surgery done at home with “rudimentary tools” and according to them, they did it because Rhuan “wanted to become a girl.”

Local reports have it that; “After removing his penis, the women said they sewed an improvised version of the female organ onto the mutilated area.”

The lovers have now confessed everything to cops in Samambaia, and face homicide, torture and concealing corpse charges.

Cândido speaking to investigators claimed her son was a “burden” and a hindrance to her relationship with Pessoa adding that she”felt hatred and no love” for him due to him reminding her of his father, who allegedly abused her.

Rhuan’s dad, who lives in Acre, who also spoke with investigators said Cândido ran away with their son five years ago after he lost custody. She then moved in with Pessoa and her daughter, now aged nine who has since been put into care.

Police chief Guilherme Melo while speaking with O Tempo said: “She killed her son, quartered, decapitated, plucked the skin and tried to get rid of the body. It was a very terrible case.”