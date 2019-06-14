‘MC Galaxy Paid Me, Not Ubi Franklin’ – Sandra Iheuwa Makes U-Turn

by Olayemi Oladotun

Sandra Iheuwa, the soon-to-be 4th baby mama of Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin has made a shocking revelation on how she got paid her N4million debt.

Informationng earlier reported that Sandra Iheuwa took to her Instagram page this morning to reveal that she has finally been paid debt owed by Ubi Franklin.

However in a sudden twist of event, the expectant mother has made a u-turn and revealed that it was musician MC Galaxy who actually paid her.

This is coming after MC Galaxy gave Ubi N3miilion in appreciation for what he did for him in the past.

See her post below:

Sandra Iheuwa
