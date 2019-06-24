Media Personality, Mo Abudu, Under Fire For Comment On Young Man Who Ordered Wole Soyinka Off His Seat

Mo Abudu who took to the comment section of Tonye Cole, the billionaire business mogul who shared the story on his Instagram page, said ”that boy would surely get what deserves. That is definite!!!

What Mo Abudu Wrote below:

Nigerians while reacting to the comment have sent on heavy missiles at the media mogul.

What Nigerians are saying:

Mo Abudu has still not told us what the young man deserves. I’m really curious. — Tolu. (@_toluu_a) June 24, 2019

Madam Mo Abudu wrote that “he’ll get what he truly deserves, that’s definite.” His seat sheyyy? That’s what he deserves. Msewww all these entitled old ppl — Rukie (@rukie_is) June 24, 2019

Mo Abudu’s comment is shocking to me sha — ThatPortharcourtBoy (@ThatPHCBoy) June 24, 2019

Mo Abudu must be stupid. What’s the meaning of her response? https://t.co/DMRTSf3uLs — Palm Wine Mami (@lafemmeindiana) June 24, 2019

