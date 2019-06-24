“You Cannot Be Going Outside Like This” – Burna Boy Warns Stefflon Don

A video recently surfaced online showing the moment Burna Boy cautioned his girlfriend, Stefflon Don over her dress as it was too revealing has attracted the attention of many.



Like every other typical Nigerian who wouldn’t want their partner to show off too much skin, Burna Boy was over heard warning his sexy babe about her outfit before they both stepped out for the BET awards.

Apparently, the dress exposed Stefflon’s thighs and Burna Boy jokingly cautioned her about it.

In the video, the two can be seen packing pda but it didn’t take time before the Nigerian singer realised what she was wearing and said,

“you cannot be going outside like this oh.”

The Nigerian musician bagged the Best International Act category, at the 2019 BET Awards which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, United States of America (USA). Although, he was nominated alongside alongside Mr. Eazi (Nigeria), AKA (South Africa), Aya Nakamura (France), Dave (U.K.), Dosseh (France) and Giggs (U.K).

