“You Cannot Be Going Outside Like This” – Burna Boy Warns Stefflon Don

by Amaka

A video recently surfaced online showing the moment Burna Boy cautioned his girlfriend, Stefflon Don over her dress as it was too revealing has attracted the attention of many.

Stefflon
Like every other typical Nigerian who wouldn’t want their partner to show off too much skin, Burna Boy was over heard warning his sexy babe about her outfit before they both stepped out for the BET awards.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Football Legend, Jay Jay Okocha Shares Beautiful Photo Of His Daughter, Dani

Apparently, the dress exposed Stefflon’s thighs and Burna Boy jokingly cautioned her about it.

In the video, the two can be seen packing pda but it didn’t take time before the Nigerian singer realised what she was wearing and said,

“you cannot be going outside like this oh.”

The Nigerian musician bagged the Best International Act category, at the 2019 BET Awards which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, United States of America (USA). Although, he was nominated alongside alongside Mr. Eazi (Nigeria), AKA (South Africa), Aya Nakamura (France), Dave (U.K.), Dosseh (France) and Giggs (U.K).

Watch the video
Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Burna Boy and Stefflon Don, Stefflon Don and Burnaboy

You may also like

Igbo Quit Notice: Arewa Youth Group withdraws threat

Nigerians React To Saraki’s Election Performance in Kwara State

IS PEPSI THE STRING OF NEW BOND BETWEEN WIZKID AND DAVIDO?

Ali Baba Praises Nollywood Actor Who Now Works As A Security Guard In The U.S

Former Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji Faces New Money Laundering Trial

What Sort Of Business Do You Expect Nigerian Youths And Traders To Start With ₦ 10k! – Senator Ben Murray Bruce

Lovely Moments From FalzThe Bahd Guy’s ‘Playboy’ Themed Birthday Party

Nigerian man builds computer laboratory for his alma mater (Photos)

Arsenal star Aubameyang shows off his swag as he poses in Super Eagles kit (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *