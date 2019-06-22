Nigerian dies after hit and run accident while running from immigration in Indonesia

by Temitope Alabi

A Nigerian whose name was given as Ije Nwoke has died in Indonesia.

According to online reports, the said man ‘was hit by a car, while trying to run from Immigration in Tangerang in Indonesia’.

His friend took to social media to mourn him writing;

One Reason We Need Biafra, We Need To Go To A Country We Can Call Our Own and Our Home)

REST ON BOSS, You have done your part, You have tried like a man. Ije Nwoke Adiro Easy (If you think is easy come and try)

R.I.P Bro…..

