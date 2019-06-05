Nigerian Soldier Reveals How He Entertains With His Gun

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nigerian Soldier pictured with a gun says he wanted to be a music entertainer but he now use guns to entertain criminals.

The soldier talked about his childhood dream of being an entertainer as he was fond of acting and singing.

However, he revealed that his calling changed along the line and now he entertains criminals with his gun.

Also Read: Las Vegas accuser drops rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

He also pointed out that it is not too late to achieve his childhood dream.

He wrote:

When i was a kid,I wanted to be an entertainer.i mean music,movies..I wanted to entertain people with what I know how to do best but guess what happened years later?i now use guns🔫 in entertaining criminals,kidnappers, militant,herdsmen,BH and Godforbid for anyone wey dey plan to come up next😁Las Las my child hood dream is still alive though.maybe the time ain’t right yet

See Photos:

Soldier

Tags from the story
soldier

You may also like

Lynxxx Shares Flirty Bedroom Photo Online

Ini Edo to build school in Dustbin Estate

Nicki Minaj Returns A Month After Steven Tyler Kicked Her Off Twitter

Meningitis kills one, injures four in Jigawa state

Governor Ajimobi’s Daughter Is Way Up As She Features On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Nigerians have received our presidential candidate and his running mate, well – PDP

Korede Bello finally opens up about leaving Mavins

Floyd Mayweather takes his entourage to a famous s3x store for ‘Christmas’ shopping (Photos/Video)

Absence of prosecutor delays film maker,Seun Egbede trial in court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *