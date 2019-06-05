Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Tuesday, 5th June 2019:

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district has described Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state as “disrespectful”. This was because governor Bello had given the paramount traditional ruler in the state, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, a hug, as a way of greeting the old man.

Melaye who had recently made his intention to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the state known said the traditional ruler is over 90. He described the mode in which Bello greeted him(traditional ruler) as inappropriate.

Buhari calls Abuja residents “necessary evil” for not voting him President Muhammadu Buhari has described residents of the federal capital territory (FCT) as “necessary evil” for voting against him in the last general election. The president said this on Tuesday when a delegation of FCT residents paid him Sallah homage at Aso Rock. According to Buhari, he was putting necessary measures in place to make Abuja secure for “myself and the vice-president”, adding that he was pleased that Philip Aduda, senator representing FCT, was seated far from him at the event. Buhari will fulfill all promises – IBB

A former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd) has said he is optimistic that President Muhammadu Buhari will address the security challenges plaguing the country.

The former military president said this at his hilltop residence in Minna, on Tuesday. Abacha’s loot discovered in Channels Island