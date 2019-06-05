Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th June 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Tuesday, 5th June 2019:
Yahaya Bello is so disrespectful – Senator Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district has described Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state as “disrespectful”. This was because governor Bello had given the paramount traditional ruler in the state, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, a hug, as a way of greeting the old man.
Melaye who had recently made his intention to contest the forthcoming governorship election in the state known said the traditional ruler is over 90. He described the mode in which Bello greeted him(traditional ruler) as inappropriate.
Buhari calls Abuja residents “necessary evil” for not voting him
President Muhammadu Buhari has described residents of the federal capital territory (FCT) as “necessary evil” for voting against him in the last general election.
The president said this on Tuesday when a delegation of FCT residents paid him Sallah homage at Aso Rock.
According to Buhari, he was putting necessary measures in place to make Abuja secure for “myself and the vice-president”, adding that he was pleased that Philip Aduda, senator representing FCT, was seated far from him at the event.
A former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd) has said he is optimistic that President Muhammadu Buhari will address the security challenges plaguing the country.
The former military president said this at his hilltop residence in Minna, on Tuesday.
Over 211 million Pounds, belonging to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, have been seized from a Jersey bank account, according to latest reports.According to the reports, General Abacha allegedly laundered money through the US into the Channel Islands and the funds had been lodged in accounts held in Jersey by Doraville Properties Corporation, a British Virgin Islands Company.
Boko Haram’s Shekau appears in new video
A factional leader of Boko Haram, Boko Haram was recently seen in a new video, where he read the ideology of the insurgent group and denounced the Nigerian national pledge as “shirk.”
Ahmad Salkida, an investigative journalist who reportedly has access to the leadership of Boko Haram, in his latest report said Shekau was seen in the video clutching an AK 47 rifle where he read a prepared speech in Arabic about the doctrines of the group.
We made Kogi prosperous even for unborn generations – Gov Yahaya Bello
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has said that his administration has made the state prosperous for generations yet unborn.
The governor said this on Monday in Lokoja, the capital of the state, after he signed 16 bills into law.
”Surely we have made the state to be more prosperous for ourselves and the unborn generations,” Mohammed Onogwu, chief press secretary, quoted Bello as saying.
I will probe Okorocha – Ihedioha
The new governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has promised to probe his predecessor Rochas Okorocha, over every financial dealing the state engaged in the last eight years.
This was made known by Ihedioha while speaking with new lawmakers in the state, after making revelations that the immediate past governor handed over nothing to him.
Babangida while advising Nigerians said Buhari is not one that engages in an idle talk before going on to add that he would deliver on all his promises.
The member representing Kaduna West senatorial district in the upper chamber on the National Assembly, Shehu Sanni, has come hard on the former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, for saying Buhari would fulfill all his promises to Nigerians.
“What Was Their Offence???” – Ex-Presidential Aide Queries Buhari For “Insulting” Abuja Residents
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has lampooned president Muhammadu Buhari for describing Abuja resident as “necessary evil” for not voting him during the presidential election.
The presidential aide who spoke via his Twitter handle likened Buhari to Arya Stank before going on to add that the only thing the residents of Abuja did wrong is not to vote Buhari during the last election.
Tijjani Muhammed-Bande, Nigeria Representative to UN Has Been Elected UN President
Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has been elected to head the United Nations, General Assembly. The election took place at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York on Tuesday the 4th of June 2019.
The former Vice-chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto is the second Nigeria to hold this position after Joseph Garba, a retired military officer between 1989 and 1990
Those were our headlines for Monday 5th June 2019