Nollywood Actor, Charles Awurum Cautions Regina Daniels Not To Cheat On Her Husband

by Amaka

Veteran Nollywood actor cum comedian, Charles Awurum has taken to Instagram to caution newly married actress, Regina Daniels of the impending dangers of cheating on her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Charles Awurum warns Regina

He shared a video of himself with the caption:

“I go dey mind my business now. #thisworldisrigorousmenshit”

In the video, the actor began by stating that it is none of his business who the actress chooses to marry because she is above 18 and that Ned Nwoko is allowed to take as many wives as possible.

However, he cautioned her not to have any form of illicit affair outside her marriage because of the consequences surrounding her induction into the married women’s group. He also advised her not to joke with culture.

Watch the video below:

 
