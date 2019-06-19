Video: ”I Am Also Tired On Nigeria” – Toyin Abraham Declares

by Valerie Oke

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has shared a video via her Instagram page today, June 18th, where-in a little boy was crying and she was asking the boy repeatedly if he wants to go back to Dubai.

The screen diva while reacting said the video is just a reflection of the true state of Nigeria before adding that she is also tired of the country.

