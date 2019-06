Teenage actress, Regina Daniels, brother, and mum definitely enjoy a closely-knit relationship as they were spotted playing together recently.

According to the video which was shared by an Instagram use, her brother was seen playing with their mum by spanking her on the buttocks.

Regina Daniels only recently confirmed her marriage by saying she is deeply in love with her hubby, Ned Nwoko, who is a equally former house of Representative member.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram Regina Daniels BrotherSpanks Their MothersButtocks!!! A post shared by Gossip Mill Nigeria (@gossipmillnaija) on Jun 19, 2019 at 4:32am PDT

//www.instagram.com/embed.js