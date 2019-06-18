Nollywood actor, Gbemisola Gomez and hubby Temi Gomez lose their son

Nollywood actress Gbemisola Scarlet Shotade and husband, Temi, have been bereaved. According to reports, the couple just lost their son.

Temi and Gbemisola welcomed their son Eli Gomez on Friday, June 14, but sadly, he died and was buried on Saturday morning, June 15, at Ikoyi.

Temi Gomez took to his Twitter account to share the sad news writing;

“Yesterday my son Eli Gomez was born. Beautiful, chubby with plenty of hair. Buried him this morning at Ikoyi. I guess he was too good for this earth. May God give me the strength to be there for his mum & give us peace at this trying time.”, he wrote

May his soul rest in peace.