Orji Kalu was my roommate in the University – Senate president, Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Thursday revealed that former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor-Kalu, senator representing Abia north, was his roommate at the University of Maiduguri in 1980.

The Senate president made the revelation during a dinner hosted by the Abia state senator in which Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president, and some senators were his guests at his Abuja residence.

Lawan thanked Kalu for putting the dinner together and said that senators under his leadership will unite beyond party lines.

“The Nigerian project is a project of the Nigerian people and not a political party’s project and everybody must ensure that it works,” he said.

“In the 9th senate, we are going to work together and we will distribute functions across party lines.”

Addressing his guests, Kalu said the occasion was for the celebration of victory.

“No motion is going to be moved here and no motion is going to be seconded here. All we are here for is to eat and drink,” he said.