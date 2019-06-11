Pamilerin speaks on next line of action after the slap episode with Peruzzi

Popular Twitter influencer, Pamilerin who was recently assaulted by DMW artist, Peruzzi on Sunday night says he won’t be pressing charges anymore.

The social media influencer says he is letting it all go especially all negatives vibes. He says he believes in free speech and if you find what someone else has said wrong, say yours or sue them.

Pamilerin took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to speak on the unfortunate incident.

What he tweeted

Good evening all. First, I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has taken this matter up and treated it with utmost importance. I have received so many calls, messages, seen so many tweets, and I am overwhelmed by all the love. Thank you.

I believe in free speech, that is why the worst I can do when people say mean things to me is respond in kind. And people do it a lot. I see them, and I ignore most. I have never thought about taking it beyond Social Media because like I said, I believe in free speech.

Since the unfortunate incident happened, I have had conversations with so many people. Most want me to press charges as it is my constitutional right, and I also do want to ensure justice is done and to avoid such from happening to anyone else.

Upon my instruction, my best friend @Pexxie who is a lawyer has already started the legal processes, however, we will not be going further with the processes again.

It is very important that people who are in a position of power do not use it to hurt those who have an opinion they do not like. And this can be a teachable moment for all of us. Free speech is sacrosanct, and if you do not like what somebody said, say your own too, or sue them.

However, @Peruzzi_VIBES has reached out and apologized personally. @iam_Davido has reached out too (no, Lati has not called, yet), and apologized. So, for the sake of peace, I will be letting it go. I don’t want any more negative vibes, just positive vibes all the way.

I know I am not everyone’s favorite, but all I want to do is tweet, banter, hustle, share, promote causes like #GiveAGirlChildAPad and enjoy God’s blessings. I am far from perfect, so please pardon my shortcomings – I am learning to be a better version of myself every day.

May God bless you all.