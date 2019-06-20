[Photo]: Hours after he was employed, maid murders his employer and her mother

A 22-year-old young man has been arrested by the Lagos state police command for murdering his employer, Oreoluewa John, 38, and her 89-year-old mother, Adejoke John, barely 24 hours after he was employed at their residence at Number 4 Ogunlana drive in Sururlere, Lagos state.

According to a statement from the command’s Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, the Surulere Police Station received a distress call at about 3 am today that the suspectJoseph who is from Oju Local Government Area, Benue State had murdered his employer Oreoluwa and her 89 years old Mother at their home.

The suspect has since confessed to the Crime.

According to the suspect, his employer had asked him to clean the house at about 9pm on the 19th June 2019 but an argument had begun between them causing him to stab her with a knife. He added that the shock caused the mother to slum and die.

Confirming that they were dead, he moved a couple of properties such as electronics, handsets and household items into the employer’s Toyota Camry Salon Car and tried to run but was apprehended by Policemen on patrol at Ogunlana pindown point.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazuhas sent out an order for the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba to take over the investigation as well as charge the suspect to Court.