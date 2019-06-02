[Photo]: Lil Kesh Acquires a New Benz worth N19.8million Naira

by Olabanji

Nigeria Afro pop Artist Lil kesh has acquired a Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, The artist took to his Instagram page to show off his new car.

The car he bought is set to worth N19.8 million Naira, he took to his Instagram page to congratulate himself on his new whip.

he said,

So my baby chikito cut off some of her dreads and gave to me to add to mine, that’s the best birthday gift ever ❤️ you mom, shouts to my reliable auto dealer @2502 autoworld for the new new

The estrange YBNL recording artist has dropped 2 major albums to his name, he dropped his first album in 2015 and his  album YAGI in 2016, which means Young And Getting It. the artist is not relenting has he has continued to drop hit songs over the year.
