[PHOTO]: Nigerians Storm American Djs’ Instagram Pages Over Their Wizkid’s Remark

Nigerians have zero chills when it comes to foreigners bashing our own.

The American DJs, DJ City and Ciphasounds have definitely learnt their lesson which is that only a Nigerian can insult another Nigerian, no foreigners can delve into our issues.

They are currently under attack as Nigerians have stormed their instagram pages to pour out their anger on them for saying that Nigerian Afro pop artiste, Wizkid is unknown and they gave credit to Drake for the little exposure he has managed to attain.

Although, the comments are funny but it seems some are taking it too far and personal.

See some of the comments below: