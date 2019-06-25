Singer Tiwa Savage Reveals The Price She Is Paying To Get Closer To Her Dreams

by Olayemi Oladotun

Afro-pop diva, Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page to reveal the price she has paid to get to the stage she has gotten to in her career.

The mother of one revealed that she has sacrificed a lot to get closer to her dreams. She further declared that she is closer to her dreams but she is further apart from her family and friends.

Tiwa Savage also advised that to win some battles, you have to lose some battles.

She wrote:

Tiwa Savage

 
