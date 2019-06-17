[PHOTOS]: Actress, Halima Abubakar Breaks Down As Ruggedman Organizes A Birthday Bash For Her

Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar broke down in tears after she was surprised by rapper, Ruggedman with a party to mark her 34th birthday.

The Nollywood actress recently turned a year older on the 12th of June 2019. She took to Instagram to share photos from her birthday party. She went on to appreciate and thank her friend of 14 years, Ruggedman for organizing the surprise the social gathering for her all the way from UK.

In her words;

“Thank you so much @ruggedybaba@blrestaurant for this ,amazing celebration God blesss you and keep you safe.You shocked me my personnnnn.” “Pls my loves say a word for @ruggedybaba for putting this together From the uk Respect I love my gown so much my fashion is forward let’s go. It was by top designer @agathamoreno God bless you mami. l love you all. I WAS SO HAPPY. ……………… WILL”

In 2014, the two were rumoured to be romantically involved after they were spotted leaving Rumours Night Club, GRA Ikeja, together at about 5am in Ruggedman’s car. However, Halima Abubakar came out to shut down the rumors as she referred to him as her brother.

See photos from the celebration below:

.