Photos: Aregbesola Celebrates Sallah At Bisi Akande’s Residence

Immediate past governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has shared that he celebrated his Sallah at the Ila Orangun home of a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Chief Bisi Akande.

According to Aregbesola who made this disclosure via his Twitter handle, he said he used the opportunity to get along with members of the progressive family in the Party.

See his tweet below:

I spent this year’s Eid-Fitr with Chief Bisi Akande at his Ila Orangun residence. It was an opportunity to get together with members of the progressive family. May Allah continue to bestow upon us all his blessings. pic.twitter.com/MOMFxeS3GA — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) June 5, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Photos below: