by Eyitemi

Photos: Aregbesola Celebrates Sallah At Bisi Akande's Residence

Immediate past governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has shared that he celebrated his Sallah at the Ila Orangun home of a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Chief Bisi Akande.

According to Aregbesola who made this disclosure via his Twitter handle, he said he used the opportunity to get along with members of the progressive family in the Party.

