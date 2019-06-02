[Photos]: Beyonce stuns in new photos dressed as ‘Nala’ from the movie ‘Lion King’

by Temitope Alabi

For years she has continued to affirm that she is a queen, and we are certain the world cannot dispute or argue this fact.

Multi-award winning singer Beyonce has blessed the timeline of her fans with stunning new images released a couple of hours ago.

The mom of three who plays Nala in the upcoming movie Lion King released stunning photos of herself rocking her costume.

Recall Disney released new posters for the movie showing all of it’s main characters with credits to the voice actors.

Bey wowed in the photos which saw her rocking a bronze jumpsuit with an incredibly long train.

