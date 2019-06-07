[Photos]: Nigerian Comedian, ‘I Go Dye’ Gifts Son A Mansion For His 9th Birthday

Nigerian Ace comedian Francis Agoda popularly known as ‘I go dye’ took to his social media page (Instagram) to celebrate his child’s 9th birthday gifting him a mansion for his birthday.

The comedian is known for his luxury lifestyle and he is not afraid to show off his houses and cars.

he took to his Instagram page to show off the new mansion he bought for his son and wrote;

MY GIFT TO YOU ON YOUR 9TH YEARS BIRTHDAY SON.

I celebrate your 9 years birthday my son, expressing the essence of shelter, reminiscent of how some of us grow up, with some things we never had. This GOLDEN SEAL CASTLE Birthday gift is just a step for you to achieve greater things in the future and praying that God should grant this privilege to many others.

May this little gift bring forth hope to many children, who may not be privileged to have good shelter, nurturing in them that everything is possible.

I can’t define the future but I will try to bring more than a million smiles to your life, by bringing your dreams closer at all times by the grace of God.