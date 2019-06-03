Photos: Regina Daniels, Dino Melaye And Onazi Light Up AY Live With Cash Gifts

by Eyitemi

Photos: Regina Daniels, Dino Melaye And Onazi Light Up AY Live With Cash Gifts

The last edition of the AY live which held yesterday Sunday, June 2nd would surely leave some lasting experience with people who witnessed the show.

Celebrities from all walks of life graced the occasion but prominently were teenage actress, Regina Daniels, Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, and Senator Dino Melaye.

The aforementioned people stole the show with their generosity starting from Regina Daniels who gifted comedienne, Helen Paul a bundle of a cash gift.

Also, Onazi and Dino Melaye gifted Akpororo and MC Shakara cash.

AY comedian, the owner of the event couldn’t help but praise Regina Daniels, Onazi, Dino Melaye and all the other celebrities present at the show.

Photos below:

Celebs Gifted Cash At AY Live

 
Tags from the story
Ayo Makun, Dino Melaye, Ogenyi Onazi, Regina Daniels

You may also like

‘My dad’s dancing skills earned him the nickname Jackson’ – Sina Rambo Adeleke

+18: Couple go viral after these naked photos of them surfaced online

Teddy A’s Babymama exposes him, says he does not take care of his son, and he’s living a fake life

On Trump calling Buhari ‘lifeless’: Nigerians ask PDP to take a sit because it took side with Trump

Bride leaves surgical bed at Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja in wheel chair for her wedding

Buzzing Today: Big Brother Nigeria, Nigerians Don’t Get Distracted

#BBNaija: Bobrisky reacts to Khloe & Tobi nominating Nina for eviction (Video)

See the reply IK Ogbonna’s wife gave to a follower who asked why she exposes her body

Without Good S3x, I Will Cheat, Even If You Give Me All the Money in the World – Actress Juliet Njemanze

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *