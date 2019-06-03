Photos: Regina Daniels, Dino Melaye And Onazi Light Up AY Live With Cash Gifts

The last edition of the AY live which held yesterday Sunday, June 2nd would surely leave some lasting experience with people who witnessed the show.

Celebrities from all walks of life graced the occasion but prominently were teenage actress, Regina Daniels, Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, and Senator Dino Melaye.

The aforementioned people stole the show with their generosity starting from Regina Daniels who gifted comedienne, Helen Paul a bundle of a cash gift.

Also, Onazi and Dino Melaye gifted Akpororo and MC Shakara cash.

AY comedian, the owner of the event couldn’t help but praise Regina Daniels, Onazi, Dino Melaye and all the other celebrities present at the show.

Photos below: