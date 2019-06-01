[Photos]: Regina Daniels poses with her step-kids, finally reacts to pregnancy rumors

She has been n the news for weeks now and it does not seem that the buzz around her will be reducing anytime soon.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels made news a few weeks ago after it was revealed that she had tied the knot with billionaire Ned Nwoko.

The actress was again in the news a few days ago with rumours that she is expecting her first child with Ned.

Reacting to the rumours, the Regina took to social media to share photos of herself with her stepkids and another of her showing her stomach to confirm that she is not expecting a child.

