[REVEALED]: Burna Boy’s Girlfriend, Stefflon Don Has A Son

British rapper and Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don has said in an interview with ES Magazine that she has a son but she does not want him going through prying eyes of the paparazzi.

The Rapper who gave birth to her son at the age of 17 explained she is doing everything possible to protect her family from the prying eyes of the public, and it is no surprise information on the boy had not leaked to many before now.

The UK artist star even said that there was once a play day at school that was hosted in a local park that she attended, and things got pretty crazy amongst her son’s friends.

“All the kids wanted their picture taken with me,” she admitted.