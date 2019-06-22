Shocking! Lady Finds Out Her Boyfriend Of 2 Years Just Got Married

by Amaka

A lady identified as Jennifer Washington on Facebook took to the social media platform to disclose that her boyfriend of two years recently tied the knot with another lady but pretended like nothing happened.

Jennifer

According to her, there was no problem between her and the man named Fredrick Burnom. They even went on a trip to visit her family two weeks before he seemingly married the other woman named Raquel Massiel.

However, after finding out about the shocking betrayal, she confronted Fredrick via text but he couldn’t come up with a valid reason for his action. All he said was that he married the other woman because he and his girlfriend of two years weren’t getting along.

See screenshots of the text messages along with photos from Fredrick’s wedding below:

 

Jennifer

Tags from the story
Betrayal, lady, wedding

You may also like

Saraki, Atiku, PDP mourn Tony Anenih

Tim Godfrey Gifts 5 Toyota Cars To His Crew Members

Photos from Mimi Orijekwe dinner party as she marks her birthday

Is Chris Brown Stalking Rihanna?!?

“My second term ambition is not for personal gain” – President Buhari

‘Why I Would Rather Remain My Father’s Girl’ – Young Lady Reveals

#BBNaija3 – Day 10: Game On, Body Confidential & Many More Highlights

Man calls out his baby mama on Twitter

BREAKING: Italian tactician, Maurizio Sarri Departs Chelsea FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *