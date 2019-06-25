Sonia Lareinaa Confirms Her Split From Actor, IK Ogbonna

by Amaka

It’s safe to say that Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna and his Colombian wife, Sonia Lareinaa are no longer together.

Although, during an interview with HIPTV in April 2019, the movie star claimed his wife is presently in Europe with their son and their relationship is still cordial.

In his words,

“You are not divorced until you are divorced. So am not divorced, my wife and I, we are cool. She is back in Europe with my son and he is schooling there in Europe. My wife got her business going on and school at the same time”

However, Sonia recently confirmed that the marriage was indeed over when she answered some questions relating to her marriage. She had a question and answer session on her Instagram page and she also slammed people advising them to get back.

See the exchange below:

 
