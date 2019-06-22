‘Spiritual Husbands Responsible For Your Delayed Marriage’ – Uche Maduagwu To Juliet Ibrahim

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu is at it again, he has just picked on a new celebrity to give insight into the celebrity’s problem.

The controversial actor’s pick this time around is Ghanian actress, Juliet Ibrahim. He revealed that the delay the actress is witnessing in getting married is as a result of spiritual husbands.

The actor told Juliet Ibrahim that her series of relationship failure with both Ghanaian and most especially Nigerian men after being good and kind to them is not ordinary.

Uche Maduagwu advised her to start 21 days fasting and prayer in order to conquer her problem. He also revealed that the Ghanian actress is just one out of the Nollywood stars battling spiritual husbands.

See his post below:

Uche Maduagwu
