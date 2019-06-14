“Stop Kissing Babies, Parents Stop People” – Actor, Jide Awobona Warns

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian actor, Jide Awobona took to his Instagram page to warn parents to protect their babies, as he goes against people kissing people’s babies.

Jide Awobona is reacting to the report of a 4-weeks-old baby, who contracted herpes after being kissed at a christening in the UK as he tells parents to go against kissing their babies.

The actor warned that if people claiming to really love parents go visiting, they should not kiss their babies and when told not do so they should not get angry over it.

He wrote:

Jide Awobona

