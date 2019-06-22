Super Eagles player, Samuel Kalu now in stable condition

Super Eagles striker Samuel Kalu is said to be in stable condition after collapsing on Friday during training ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 21-year-old Bordeaux player, was said to have collapsed while trying to take a corner during training with his teammates, as they prepared ahead of their match against Burundi today.

Kalu was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where it was found that he was dehydrated.

The player is now in a stable condition, according to Ademola Olajire, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Football Federation.

He said: “I was told that Samuel Kalu is in a stable condition.

“He was taken to the hospital for tests and now he’s fine. He was dehydrated.”