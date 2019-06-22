Super Eagles player, Samuel Kalu now in stable condition

by Valerie Oke

Super Eagles player, Samuel Kalu now in stable condition

Super Eagles striker Samuel Kalu is said to be in stable condition after collapsing on Friday during training ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 21-year-old Bordeaux player, was said to have collapsed while trying to take a corner during training with his teammates, as they prepared ahead of their match against Burundi today.

Kalu was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where it was found that he was dehydrated.

The player is now in a stable condition, according to Ademola Olajire, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Football Federation.

He said: “I was told that Samuel Kalu is in a stable condition.

“He was taken to the hospital for tests and now he’s fine. He was dehydrated.”

You may also like

Suspected assassins strangle 70 year-old couple to death in Ogun State

‘Trust Me South West Is For APC’ – Nigerians Say Following Huge Turn Out Of Crowd At President Muhammadu Buahri’s Campaign In Oyo

Lagos director of accounts ordered to forfeit N329m

MUST READ!!! Amaechi Reveals His Prayer Point That Ensured APC Defeated PDP

NLC, TUC set to embark on Strike from Tuesday

Nigerian Actor Set To Marry Sixth Wife

Nollywood Actor Reveals Why Nollywood Marriages Witness A Lot Of Break Ups

Lawmakers boycott Okorocha’s budget presentation

Bobrisky’s transgender movie is illegal- Censors board

Jide Awobona

“Stop Kissing Babies, Parents Stop People” – Actor, Jide Awobona Warns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *