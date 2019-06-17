Upcoming Nigerian rapper Ziggy falls to his death in Lekki

An upcoming Nigerian rapper identified as Ziggy has reportedly passed.

According to reports, Ziggy fell to his death yesterday Sunday, June 16th, 2019, from a 4-storey building located in Paradise estate Lekki, Lagos state where he resides.

The rapper had reportedly gone to the estate to take a walk when he mistakenly entered an open space meant for an elevator. He, however, fell immediately he stepped in, breaking so many bones in his body.

He was immediate, rushed to the hospital where he died. Reports have it that his remains have been deposited in the morgue. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.