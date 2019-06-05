#VACANY: Sales Manager at Information Nigeria

by Victor

Information Nigeria is a leading Nigerian digital media company and Nigerias largest information portal. Over the past 11 years, Information Nigeria has built a large audience with over 5 million social media followers and 10 million monthly page views.

We require a talented and resourceful individual to fill the role stated below:

– JOB TITLE: Sales Manager
LOCATION: LAGOS

JOB DESCRIPTION

Generate new business from brands, agencies and PR companies seeking to reach young Nigerians.

Be responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities.

Develop proposals and make pitches to clients.

Establish and deliver monthly and quarterly revenue targets for brand advertising and other digital marketing campaigns.

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

– Previous experience working with leading brands in Nigeria.

Successful previous experience as a sales representative or sales manager, consistently meeting or exceeding targets.

Experience researching, contacting and partnering with leading brands.

– Possess great communication and customer service skills

BENEFITS

Highly competitive pay package includes industry standard salary, generous commissions on sales and bonuses once targets have been met.

APPLICATION DETAILS

* Send an email with your CV attached to vacancy@informationnigeria.org

* The subject of the mail should be: Application for Sales Manager Position

* The body of the mail should detail in the best way possible why you are the best candidate for

the job.

* Application Deadline is: 12th June 2019
Tags from the story
information nigeria, Sales Manager

