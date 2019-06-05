VACANY: Sales Manager at Information Nigeria

Information Nigeria is a leading Nigerian digital media company and Nigeria’s largest information portal. Over the past 11 years, Information Nigeria has built a large audience with over 5 million social media followers and 10 million monthly page views.

We require a talented and resourceful individual to fill the role stated below:

– JOB TITLE: Sales Manager

– LOCATION: LAGOS

JOB DESCRIPTION

– Generate new business from brands, agencies and PR companies seeking to reach young Nigerians.

– Be responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities.

– Develop proposals and make pitches to clients.

– Establish and deliver monthly and quarterly revenue targets for brand advertising and other digital marketing campaigns.

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

– Previous experience working with leading brands in Nigeria.

– Successful previous experience as a sales representative or sales manager, consistently meeting or exceeding targets.

– Experience researching, contacting and partnering with leading brands.

– Possess great communication and customer service skills

BENEFITS

Highly competitive pay package includes industry standard salary, generous commissions on sales and bonuses once targets have been met.

APPLICATION DETAILS

* Send an email with your CV attached to vacancy@informationnigeria.org

* The subject of the mail should be: ‘Application for Sales Manager Position’

* The body of the mail should detail in the best way possible why you are the best candidate for

the job.

* Application Deadline is: 12th June 2019