VACANY: Sales Manager at Information Nigeria

Information Nigeria is a leading Nigerian digital media company and Nigeria’s largest information portal. Over the past 11 years, Information Nigeria has built a large audience with over 5 million social media followers and 10 million monthly page views.
We require a talented and resourceful individual to fill the role stated below:
– JOB TITLE: Sales Manager
JOB DESCRIPTION
– Generate new business from brands, agencies and PR companies seeking to reach young Nigerians.
– Be responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities.
– Develop proposals and make pitches to clients.
– Establish and deliver monthly and quarterly revenue targets for brand advertising and other digital marketing campaigns.
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
– Previous experience working with leading brands in Nigeria.
– Successful previous experience as a sales representative or sales manager, consistently meeting or exceeding targets.
– Experience researching, contacting and partnering with leading brands.
– Possess great communication and customer service skills
BENEFITS
Highly competitive pay package includes industry standard salary, generous commissions on sales and bonuses once targets have been met.
APPLICATION DETAILS
* Send an email with your CV attached to vacancy@informationnigeria.org
* The subject of the mail should be: ‘Application for Sales Manager Position’
* The body of the mail should detail in the best way possible why you are the best candidate for
the job.
* Application Deadline is: 12th June 2019