[VIDEO]: After 13 Years, Man Returns To Nigeria To Discover His Sister Did Not Build His House

A video has surfaced online showing a man from Edo state angrily shouting and causing a scene as he reveals that he lived in Europe as a drug pusher for the past 13 years only to return home to discover his sister did not build his house like she probably had promised.

He was shocked to find out that after all his efforts, there was no house. She had been deceiving him all along. He angrily proceeds to chase his sister around the compound shouting that he was a drug pusher for 13 years. He couldn’t come to terms with the fact that all the money he made from his unlawful business had been blown by her.

Watch video below: