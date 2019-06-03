[Video]: Hundreds of kettles gush out of a tree being cut down inside a mosque

by Temitope Alabi

A video which has since gone viral is making many talk on social media.

The video showed the shocking moment plastic kettles were seen gushing out of a tree that was being felled inside a mosque.

No one can explain how the kettles got there but reports have it that tree had been disrupting activities in the mosque thus the need to cut it down.

Watch the video below;

 
Tags from the story
mosque

