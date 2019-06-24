Video: ”Why Married Men Must Date Single Ladies” – Pastor Makes Clarification

Counselor Lutterodt, a popular Ghanaian pastor, has shared that it is important that married men date single ladies so as to educate them about marriage.

According to the controversial cleric who spoke during a live television interview, he said dating is not a relationship and also that flirting is not cheating.

His words:

Married men must date single ladies to teach them about marriage, it’s far better for a woman to date a married man than someone who is not married.

“Married men must date single ladies to teach them about marriage and married women must date young guys to teach them marriage,” he concluded.

Watch the video below:

